Boris Johnson took over as Britain's prime minister on Wednesday, promising to pull his country out of the European Union on October 31 by any means necessary.

A day after winning the leadership of his Conservative party, the former London mayor and figurehead of the 2016 Brexit campaign formally replaced Theresa May.

His ascent is the culmination of a lifelong ambition for the blond-haired politician, who delights in playing the clown but now faces an immense challenge ahead.

Johnson has promised to deliver Brexit in three months' time but faces opposition in Brussels and has only a wafer-thin majority in the British Parliament.

"The people who bet against Britain are going to lose their shirts because we are going to restore trust in our democracy, and we are going to fulfil the repeated promises of parliament to the people and come out of the EU on October 31, no ifs or buts," Johnson, 55, said after arriving at his new residence, 10 Downing Street.

Accused by many of divisive rhetoric, he is beloved by others for his refusal to take life too seriously, a flexible approach to the truth and incompetence.

Before he even took office, several pro-European ministers quit in protest at his threat to leave the EU without a divorce agreement to ease the split.

Johnson said he would ensure "the people" were his bosses, and that he would accelerate preparations for a "no-deal" Brexit — the threat he intends to use to force a reluctant EU to renegotiate the exit deal it agreed with May.

To implement Brexit, Johnson will appoint Dominic Cummings, the campaign director of the official Brexit Vote Leave campaign, as a senior adviser in Downing Street.

Opposition Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn challenged Johnson to call a snap general election, saying he has no mandate from the public to govern.

Although he won a landslide of Conservative party members, a YouGov survey on Wednesday found Johnson's approval rating was just 31 percent among the public.

Even his appointment was disrupted by climate protesters, who briefly stopped his convoy heading to Buckingham Palace to be nominated by Queen Elizabeth II.

TRT World'sSarah Morice reports on major takeaways from Johnson's first speech as prime minister.

Brexit challenge

Johnson is expected to swiftly announce his new cabinet, and his first appointment proved predictably contentious.

He named as a top adviser Dominic Cummings, a combative character who helped lead the victorious "Vote Leave" campaign during the 2016 EU referendum.