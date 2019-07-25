Up to 150 Europe-bound migrants were missing and feared drowned on Thursday after the boats they were traveling in capsized in the Mediterranean Sea off Libya, the coast guard and the UN refugee agency said.

Ayoub Gassim, a spokesman for Libya’s coast guard, said that two boats carrying around 300 migrants capsized around 120 km east of the capital, Tripoli. Around 137 migrants were rescued and returned to Libya and one body has been recovered so far, he added.

Charlie Yaxley, a spokesman for the UN refugee agency, said 147 had been saved. “We estimate that 150 migrants are potentially missing and died at sea,” he said.

After the uprising that toppled and killed Muammar Gaddafi in 2011, Libya became a major conduit for African migrants and refugees seeking a better life in Europe.

Traffickers and armed groups have exploited Libya’s chaos since his overthrow, and have been implicated in widespread abuse of migrants, including torture and abduction for ransom.

Earlier this week, the Libyan coast guard intercepted around three dozen migrants off the coast and took them to a detention centre near Tripoli where an air strike killed more than 50 people earlier this month.