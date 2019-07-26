Libya's UN-recognised Government of National Accord (GNA) on Friday struck Al Jufra air base, controlled by warlord Khalifa Haftar's illegal militia, in the east of the troubled country.

The air strike destroyed a hangar used for drones and a cargo plane of the militia, GNA said in a statement.

The strike on the militia base came just days after Haftar's militia announced a renewed attempt to seize the capital Tripoli in a battle that has stalled at the city’s outskirts.

Battle for Tripoli

Armed forces loyal to GNA launched operation Volcano of Rage in April following Haftar's offensive on Tripoli on April 4.