Asia markets were mostly down on Monday, with investors cautious ahead of US-China talks in Shanghai this week and amid more civil unrest in Hong Kong.

Two-day discussions begin on Tuesday with a Washington delegation led by White House Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer.

But analysts are pessimistic about a resolution to the year-long trade dispute between the world's top two economies that has seen $360 billion in tariffs imposed on bilateral trade.

"Hoping for the best but preparing for the worst best describes my view," said Vanguard Markets managing partner Stephen Innes.

"We are not overly optimistic about a positive Shanghai surprise."

Hong Kong was among the biggest downward movers on Tuesday with the Hang Seng Index falling 1.2 percent, after a fresh round of violent protests in the financial hub.

Pro-democracy protesters in the financial hub fought a second consecutive day of running battles with police on Sunday evening in a well-heeled residential district, a day after clashes at a banned rally in a town near the border with mainland China.

China's top policy body on Hong Kong affairs was set to hold an extremely rare press briefing on Monday afternoon on the crisis engulfing the financial hub.