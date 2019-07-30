TÜRKİYE
Turkey to see lower interest rates – finance minister Albayrak
Finance and Treasury Minister Berat Albayrak says over $10 billion in foreign investments entered Turkey since May, and the Turkish economy will grow "positively this year."
Berat Albayrak says the Turkish economy will enter a more positive period by the second half of the year. / AA
July 30, 2019

Turkey will see a downward trend in interest rates in the coming days, the country's finance and treasury minister said on Tuesday.

Turkey exhibited a strong policy success over the past year, Berat Albayrak stressed in an evaluation meeting in capital Ankara.

"We will close the year with inflation below New Economic Program targets," he said, referring to the plans to restrain inflation below 15.9 percent by the end of 2019.

Positive period ahead 

He highlighted the Turkish economy will enter a more positive period by the second half of the year.

Over $10 billion in foreign investments entered Turkey since May, he said.

"The Turkish economy will grow positively this year," he said.

SOURCE:AA
