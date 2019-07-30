Nigeria on Tuesday announced an official ban on the Islamic Movement of Nigeria, an umbrella body for the country's largest Shia group, warning its members may now be prosecuted for terrorism.

Police chief Mohamed Adamu ordered security agencies to arrest anyone who claims membership in the group led by Sheikh Ibrahim el Zakzaky, who has been detained since 2015 following a clash between his followers and troops.

Over 350 Shia members died in the brutal crackdown after they blocked the convoy of the Nigerian army chief Yusuf Buratai.

"Shia members will henceforth be treated as terrorists and enemies of the state," Adamu said at a police conference in the capital Abuja, a few days after the country's federal high court judge approved a government proposal to ban the group.

"All forms of procession or protest by the movement are now illegal and thus banned."

"The sweeping court ruling against the Shia movement threatens the basic human rights of all Nigerians," said Anietie Ewang, Nigeria researcher at Human Rights Watch.