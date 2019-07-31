The US government is imposing financial sanctions on Iran's foreign minister, Mohammad Javad Zarif, as part of its escalating campaign of pressure against Iran.

The White House announced that the sanctions freeze any assets of Zarif in the United States or controlled by US entities.

Washington also will seek to curtail Zarif's international travel.

The highly unusual action of penalising the top diplomat of another nation comes a month after President Donald Trump signed an executive order placing sanctions on Iran's supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

Iranian officials have noted that Zarif doesn't have any US assets.

US officials say Zarif's travels to New York for official UN business would be uninhibited by the new sanctions, in accordance with America's international obligations.

Zarif said in a tweet later on Wednesday that the US sanctioned him because he is a threat to its agenda.

Zarif met earlier this month with Republican Sen. Rand Paul, a Trump ally, about potentially opening a back channel for restarting nuclear talks between the two countries.

"Illegitimate spokesman for Iran"

US National Security Adviser John Bolton said on Wednesday that the Trump administration considers Zarif to be an illegitimate spokesman for Iran.

“I think it’s a very significant decision that the president made, we announced about a month ago we were going to do it, now we’re carrying through on it,” Bolton said in an interview on Fox Business Network.

“And it sends a signal that we consider Javad Zarif the foreign minister an illegitimate spokesman for Iran,” he added.