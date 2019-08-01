About 70,000 endangered sea turtle hatchlings are expected to crawl into the sea from Turkey's southern coast this summer.

Caretta Caretta turtles, also known as loggerheads, are at risk of going extinct due to predators and destruction of their natural habitat, however, Turkish authorities and volunteers show utmost care to ensure their survival.

Ali Fuat Canbolat, the head of Ecological Research Society (EKAD), and 150 other volunteers are currently on guard duty in line with a sea turtle protection project and watch over hatchlings day and night.

The team of volunteers monitor egg-laying grounds and protect the babies from threats in Belek and Bogazkent neighbourhoods of Antalya province. They ensure that the tiny turtles grow healthy and reach the sea without encountering any trouble.

Canbolat told Anadolu Agency that female turtles laid eggs in 1,700 nests in 2019 and the hatchlings left the nests 15 days later than usual due to cold weather conditions.

"We expect 70,000 hatchlings to crawl into the sea in Belek. Not all hatchlings survive after reaching the sea. Only one or two of almost a thousand hatchlings can survive and this figure is more than enough to ensure their survival," he said.

He underlined that there were about 400 nests in Belek back in 1998, however, this figure soared in the coming years thanks to the efforts of volunteers.

The volunteers stayed up all night to guard the hatchlings, Canbolat said, living in tents and prefabricated houses.