The Assad regime announced the offer of a truce between it and opposition forces on Thursday, which included a commitment to abide by a de-escalation zone agreed upon by Turkey and Russia.

Among the conditions of the truce is a demand for the Syrian opposition to withdraw all of its forces and weaponry from the buffer zone.

The initial truce in northern Syria was broken when the regime launched an offensive in Idlib and other rebel-held areas in northern Syria in late April.

Assad loyalists have since struggled to make any significant gains since despite having the advantage of total control of the skies over Idlib.

Attacks by Assad’s warplanes have often caused devastation for civilians. On June 10, for example, regime strikes killed at least 25 people, mostly civilians. Hundreds of civilians have died in joint Russian-regime airstrikes since the campaign began.

Many opposition supporters voiced their scepticism over the regime’s motives for the unilaterally declared truce, suggesting that Assad was trying to buy time so that his forces could regroup and try again after their initial failure.