Something sinister was brewing in Kashmir over the previous week. India suddenly pushed in thousands of paramilitary forces to add to the already present half a million soldiers that tightly control Kashmiri lives in the region. These forces were deployed in strength in major towns and cities, blocking entry and exit points.

A slew of official “orders” leaked into the public sphere that began with curtailing a major annual Hindu pilgrimage and sending the pilgrims back to mainland India. Police officials went door to door asking tourists to leave hotels and houseboats and flee Kashmir. Indian students were bussed out from an engineering college in Srinagar. Letters circulated asking government offices to stay ready for an “unprecedented security situation.”

The Indian government remained tight-lipped about its plan. A military spokesperson said the pilgrimage was stopped because there were intelligence reports about the threat of an attack. But then no reason was given why tourists or students were sent away or why there was a need for a military surge.

In all this, Kashmiris were kept in the dark. Rumours began to circulate that India was planning to revoke Article 370, a constitutional provision which notionally protects the state of Jammu and Kashmir from direct intervention by the Indian Parliament. (More on that later). There were also rumours that there might be an attack on Pakistani positions across the line of control that divides historical Kashmir between India and Pakistan. Indeed, India had started heavy artillery shelling on Kashmiri villages across the border.

There were rumours that the Indian military might sweep the entire region and eliminate Kashmiri resistance figures and activists. For a moment, a rumour spread that the pre-eminent pro-independence Kashmiri leader Yasin Malik, who has been combating severe illness in an Indian jail had died, which it appears wasn’t true.

Nothing else could explain India’s dramatic destabilising moves in Kashmir. The panic in Kashmir heightened when on Sunday night, the military imposed an indefinite curfew and shut down the Internet, stopped all phones and TV services. In urban areas, where people typically aren’t well-provisioned had begun to buy essential supplies but most supplies soon dried up.

As Sunday night turned into Monday morning, the fog lifted. India’s Home Minister Amit Shah gave a speech where he declared two critical measures that Kashmiris—once they come out of the information blockade and realise what has happened—will see as a direct existential threat.

First, Shah revoked Article 370, which had been a constitutional arrangement between Kashmir’s India-appointed politicians and the Indian government in the post-1947 period. In 1947, as Indian and Pakistan fought a war over the former princely state of Kashmir, Kashmir’s Hindu ruler after some dithering had decided to join Hindu-majority India through a treaty of accession.

Since Kashmir had a Muslim-majority population who would have preferred independence or accession with Muslim-majority Pakistan, Indian leaders sought to legitimise the Hindu ruler’s arbitrary decision by a constitutional negotiation that would give Kashmir (along with the regions of Jammu and Ladakh, historically part of the princely state) a degree of “special” status within the Indian Union.

Article 370 would allow a Kashmiri government to formulate its own laws, have a state flag, a prime minister and a president, and prevent the Indian parliament from making laws for Kashmir.

Associated with Article 370 was an Indian presidential order called 35A which allowed the Kashmir state government to determine the permanent residency status of citizens, who could buy land and get government employment. This element of the article originated during the 1920s under the rule of the last Hindu ruler Hari Singh and had explicitly been pushed for by Kashmir’s minuscule Hindu population who were afraid of Indians from the plains coming and taking valuable government jobs.

Kashmir’s majority Muslims, highly repressed and kept out of schools and colleges then, represented no threat to Hindu dominance in government employment. But in the post-1947 era, as more Kashmiri Muslims had access to education, the competition for jobs grew, and 35A became valuable to the Muslims as well.

Settler colonial project

While these regional questions began to acquire political significance over time, politics was reshaping in India. The rise of the Hindu-right in India was slow in the post-1947 era, as it was out of favour after one of its members assassinated MK Gandhi, the principal leader of the movement for Indian independence from Britain.