WORLD
3 MIN READ
Trump to visit shooting sites as calls grow for strict gun laws
White House hasn't announced the trip but US Federal Aviation Administration has advised pilots of a presidential visit to El Paso, Texas, and Dayton, Ohio following weekend shootings that left 29 people dead and dozens wounded.
Trump to visit shooting sites as calls grow for strict gun laws
From left, Melody Stout, Hannah Payan, Aaliyah Alba, Sherie Gramlich, and Laura Barrios comfort each other during a vigil for victims of the shooting Saturday, August 3, 2019, in El Paso, Texas. / AP
August 6, 2019

US President Donald Trump will visit El Paso, Texas, on Wednesday following a mass shooting in the southern border town that killed 22 people, the local mayor said.

"President Trump called me yesterday. He was very gracious in the call... (and) offered to help in any way he could," Dee Margo told a news conference on Monday.

"He is coming out here on Wednesday."

Trump has been accused by his opponents of helping to stir up resentment against ethnic minority groups with his divisive rhetoric, and some locals in El Paso –– which has a mainly Hispanic population –– have said that the president would not be welcome.

But Margo, who is a member of Trump's Republican party and has been a vocal supporter of the president, defended the prospect of his visit.

The White House hasn't announced the trip but the Federal Aviation Administration has advised pilots of a presidential visit that day to El Paso and Dayton, where a second-weekend shooting left nine people dead.

Stronger gun checks

Recommended

Trump on Monday condemned weekend shootings in Texas and Ohio as barbaric crimes "against all humanity" and called for bipartisan cooperation to respond to an epidemic of gun violence.

Trump said he wants legislation providing "strong background checks" for gun users, but he provided scant details and has reneged on previous promises after mass shootings.

"We vow to act with urgent resolve," Trump said on Monday.

Both shooting suspects were US citizens, and federal officials are investigating anti-immigrant bias as a potential motive for the El Paso, Texas massacre.

"In one voice, our nation must condemn racism, bigotry and white supremacy," Trump said, adding that he had directed the FBI to examine steps to identify and address domestic terrorism. 

"These sinister ideologies must be defeated. Hate has no place in America."

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
SOS Children’s Villages chief suspended amid child abuse probe
Türkiye-UNIDO agreement on regional cooperation centre extended
US appeals court rules Trump's move to end birthright citizenship 'likely unconstitutional'
Iran executes six men accused of ties to Israel and deadly attacks in Khuzestan province
Colombian president ‘respectfully’ urges US to avoid interference in domestic affairs
Hungary clings to Russian oil as EU and US push for fast change
Japan braces for first female leader as Takaichi claims party victory
Swedes stock up on food and supplies amid growing war fears in Europe
Trump administration plans to cap refugee admissions at 7,500
Hamas responds to Trump's Gaza plan: What do we know so far
US strike against 'narco-trafficking vessel' off Venezuela coast kills four: Hegseth
Afghan Foreign Minister Muttaqi to visit India in first such trip since Taliban takeover
Netherlands keeps F-35 parts ban on Israel despite court ruling
UNIFIL condemns Israeli drone grenade attacks near peacekeepers in southern Lebanon
Erdogan, Trump discuss Gaza and bilateral ties in phone call
Trump sets Sunday deadline for Hamas to accept Gaza deal, warns of 'last chance' before more attacks