The measure is valid on a reciprocal basis for official and service passport holders, as well as for international transport drivers, according to a statement from the Turkish Foreign Ministry.
This photo taken on July 8, 2018 shows the Kremlin and the Cathedral of Christ the Saviour (C-Back) in Moscow. / Reuters
August 7, 2019

Visa-free travel between Russia and Turkey goes into effect starting today, said Turkish Foreign Ministry in a statement on Wednesday.

The measure is valid on a reciprocal basis for official and service passport holders, as well as for international transport drivers, the statement said.

It also includes Turkish special passport holders.

"The agreement on visa exemption signed on May 12, 2010 was partially re-enacted as of August 7, 2019. We expect the full implementation of the agreement," added the statement.

Russia had suspended the visa-free regime in late 2015 amid tensions over the downing of a Russian jet along the Turkish-Syrian border.

This July, Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered the Foreign Ministry to send a notification to Turkish officials about this partial restoration of visa-free travel.

"The Russian move allowing visa-free travel for Turkish citizens is a result of warm relations and dialogue," Turkish President Erdogan said, hailing Russia's decision.

SOURCE:AA
