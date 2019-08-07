Visa-free travel between Russia and Turkey goes into effect starting today, said Turkish Foreign Ministry in a statement on Wednesday.

The measure is valid on a reciprocal basis for official and service passport holders, as well as for international transport drivers, the statement said.

It also includes Turkish special passport holders.

"The agreement on visa exemption signed on May 12, 2010 was partially re-enacted as of August 7, 2019. We expect the full implementation of the agreement," added the statement.