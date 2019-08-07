On August 5, in a speech responding to the back-to-back mass shootings in El Paso, Texas, and Dayton, Ohio, President Trump stated that “mental illness and hatred pulls the trigger, not the gun.” This claim, which on the surface may seem simplistic, rational or even a diversionary tactic to draw attention away from calls for gun reform in the US, is in actuality far more complicated because it is intertwined with the notion of American ideological superiority.

To explain this, let us consider the discourse that occurs when a Muslim reputedly commits violence on the scale as the recent mass shootings. A case in point is the June 2016 Orlando nightclub shooting, where the focus of the discourse on the perpetrator’s motive was ascribed to his ideology.

In this case, it was claimed that he was driven to commit a mass killing based on his "Islamic" beliefs and thus the shooting was described by the then president Barack Obama as an act of terrorism.

Interestingly, Donald Trump, then a presidential candidate, attacked Obama for not going far enough and describing the mass shooting as "radical Islamic terrorism." He proclaimed in a tweet, “Is President Obama going to finally mention the words radical Islamic terrorism? If he doesn't he should immediately resign in disgrace!"

In fact, during his presidential campaign, Trump championed the use of the term "Islamic terrorism" to describe terrorist attacks reputedly committed by Muslims. His rationale is that there is a causal relationship between the beliefs of the perpetrator and their actions, and therefore, this belief should be highlighted when describing the event. Thus, according to this rationale, it is the ideology that pulls the trigger, not the gun.

Accordingly, Trump used the term at the very first opportunity after assuming the role of president. In his inaugural speech, he asserted, “We will reinforce old alliances and form new ones — and unite the civilised world against radical Islamic terrorism, which we will eradicate completely from the face of the Earth.”

Trump’s apparent refusal to describe the El Paso mass shooting as an act of "radical white supremacy" — or words to that effect — could be dismissed as hypocrisy and double standards. Trump's omission is more obvious, especially considering that in a widely circulated online document the gunman posted minutes before the shooting, he asserted that the attack was "a response to the Hispanic invasion of Texas."

However, the issue is far more complex and extends beyond Trump’s agenda. This is because the belief that affects the language used in describing such events is intertwined with notions of American ideological superiority. It is the case that a prevailing opinion in America is that the American ideology is superior to competing ideologies. It is on this basis from which American exceptionalism stems. A representative example of this, which is worth quoting at length, is the following statement made by Ronald Reagan in a speech he gave in 1974. He stated that:

“We cannot escape our destiny, nor should we try to do so. The leadership of the free world was thrust upon us two centuries ago in that little hall of Philadelphia. In the days following World War II, when the economic strength and power of America was all that stood between the world and the return to the dark ages, Pope Pius XII said, "The American people have a great genius for splendid and unselfish actions. Into the hands of America, God has placed the destinies of an afflicted mankind. We are indeed, and we are today, the last best hope of man on earth.”