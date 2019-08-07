Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has hailed a decision by Turkish and US officials to set up a joint operations centre as a first step toward the creation of a peace corridor in northeast Syria.

The Turkish and American officials ended three days of talks in Ankara to discuss plans for a safe zone on Wednesday, saying they had agreed to set up an operations centre in Turkey "as soon as possible." They gave no details but said Turkey's security concerns regarding the region would be addressed.

Speaking at a joint news conference with his Ukrainian counterpart, Erdogan told reporters: "it was important that a step be taken east of the Euphrates (river) and this is being taken together with the Americans."

Erdogan said, "Three-day talks with US military delegation ended positively."

He added: "The important thing is to take a step east of the Euphrates and we are doing so with the Americans."

TRT World'sHasan Abdullah has more.