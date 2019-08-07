US President Donald Trump on Wednesday was met with fierce pushback as he visited two cities where gunmen killed dozens of innocent people.

The president landed in El Paso, Texas, where a self-declared white supremacist murdered 22 people last weekend at a Walmart heavily frequented by customers of Hispanic origin.

The White House billed the visits as opportunities to unite Americans after the tragedies. However, many of those who gathered in the popular nightlife area where the mass shooting in Ohio took place and the hospital where victims are being treated held signs calling for gun reform and questioning Trump's effect on the national discourse.

A smaller group of pro-Trump supporters thanked the president.

His visit was preceded by strong criticism over his use of divisive rhetoric that is oftentimes nativist and alarmist.

The mayors of Dayton and El Paso, Texas, the site of the first of last weekend's tragedies, cautioned the president against continuing to use similar language when he talks about immigrants.

Ohio Democratic Senator Sherrod Brown, a Trump opponent, said afterwards that the president "was comforting and he did the right thing" at Miami Valley Hospital, in Dayton, Ohio, where nine people were killed early Sunday morning. But the senator denounced Trump's "racist talk and divisive talk" on immigration issues.

Outside the hospital, protesters held signs that called for restrictions on gun buying or, in one case, demanding impeachment proceedings.

But Trump has been undeterred, saying before he left the White House that he does not believe his rhetoric has contributed "at all" to violence.

"My critics are political people. They’re trying to make points," he told reporters. "I think my rhetoric brings people together."

Democratic presidential candidate and former congressman Beto O’Rourke took part in a demonstration as Trump arrived in El Paso Wednesday afternoon.

O'Rourke has been a stern critic of the president' s anti-immigrant rhetoric and told the El Paso rally the president "demonises communities like this one" and "vilifies" immigrants.

"Though we bore the brunt of this hatred and this racism, and this intolerance, and this violence, I believe that this community also holds the answer, not just for El Paso, but for a country that has never been more divided or more highly polarised," O'Rourke said.

"The way that we welcome one another, and see our differences -- not as disqualifying or dangerous, but as the very source of our strength, as the foundation of our success -- that needs to be the example to the United States of America today."

Election politics follows tragedy

Trump's stop in El Paso risked being more awkward still.

As a famed border city, El Paso is at the center of Trump's high-profile political campaign against illegal immigration.