Puerto Rico's Justice Secretary Wanda Vazquez was sworn in as governor on Wednesday hours after the Supreme Court rejected a brief claim to the office by another official.

Vazquez said that she was assuming office "with the greatest respect and determination to serve my people and to push Puerto Rico forward," in a communique released after her swearing-in.

Vazquez's inauguration was the latest twist in the political saga rocking the self-governing United States territory, and came after its top court ruled that last week's swearing-in of Pedro Pierluisi was unconstitutional.

The justices unanimously found that since the territory's Senate never confirmed Pierluisi, "the assumption of the office of governor was unconstitutional."

The political contretemps followed massive street protests that forced the resignation of governor Ricardo Rossello, who left office on Friday after coming under fire over corruption scandals and leaked electronic chats with associates.

Shortly before leaving office, Rossello effectively made Pierluisi his successor by appointing him secretary of state, the next to the governor in the line of succession.

Vazquez, next in line after Pierluisi, had publicly stated her disinterest in the governorship, but was nonetheless confirmed shortly after the court ruling, in compliance with the law.