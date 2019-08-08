Members of Ryanair's British pilot union voted on Wednesday in favour of strike action later this month in a dispute over working conditions, the British Airline Pilots Association (BALPA) said.

According to the union, there will be a two-day strike from August 22, and a second strike from the early hours of September 2 until just before midnight on September 4.

In an email sent by BALPA to its members, the union said its members had sent a "very clear and powerful message to the company", with 79.5% of the ballots cast backing the action.

"Not withstanding the result of the industrial action ballot, BALPA remains committed to finding a negotiated and agreed settlement to the current trade dispute," it said.

The decision to strike is a setback for management at Europe's largest low-cost carrier, who in recent months said they had largely resolved an industrial relations dispute with pilots and cabin crew.

Ryanair said the strike action had the support of less than 30% of its pilots as only half were members of BALPA.

"This BALPA industrial action has no mandate from Ryanair pilots, is ill-timed just 10 weeks before Brexit, and will cause unnecessary disruption to customers holidays and travel plans," the airline said in a statement.

"We have written to BALPA asking them to return to talks, and we apologise sincerely to customers for any uncertainty that BALPA's ballot may cause them."

Ryanair agreed in late 2017 to recognise unions for the first time, triggering a series of damaging strikes last year that ended when the airline signed collective labour agreements with several pilot unions throughout Europe.