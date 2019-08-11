Yemeni separatists backed by the United Arab Emirates began withdrawing Sunday from positions they seized from the internationally-recognised government in the southern port city of Aden.

Both the southern separatists and the government forces are ostensibly allies in the Saudi-led military coalition that's been battling the Houthi rebels in northern Yemen since 2015.

But a major rift in the coalition was exposed during the four days of fighting for control of Aden, as the UAE-backed Southern Transitional Council wrested the city from government forces. More than 70 people were killed in the clashes.

The UAE is the dominant force in Yemen's south, where it has an estimated 90,000 allied militiamen and has long been at odds with the government, which is largely based in Saudi Arabia.

Saudi Arabia views the Houthi rebels in Yemen's north as a major national security threat, in part because the Houthis have launched numerous cross-border missile attacks targeting the Saudi capital and other cities.

"Direct threat"

The Saudi-led coalition on Sunday intervened in Aden in support of the Yemeni government after southern separatists effectively took over the southern port city, fracturing the alliance that had been focused on battling the Iran-aligned Houthi movement.

Dozens of people have been killed and 260 injured in the southern port city since August 8, when the latest round of fighting broke out, the office of the United Nations' humanitarian coordinator for the country said in a statement.

The Western-backed coalition said it attacked an area that poses a "direct threat" to the Saudi-backed government of Abd Rabbu Mansour Hadi, which is temporarily based in Aden. It did not specify the target or military action taken.

The alliance had threatened military action if the separatists did not quit the government military camps they captured on Saturday, which later led to the separatists taking a turn to withdraw from positions they seized from the government.

The United Arab Emirates-backed separatists have a rival agenda to Hadi's government over the future of Yemen, but they have been a key part of the coalition that intervened in the Arabian Peninsula nation in 2015 against the Houthis after the group ousted Hadi from power in the capital Sanaa in late 2014.

The violence complicates the United Nations' efforts to end the war that has killed tens of thousands and pushed the long-impoverished country to the brink of famine.

The STC forces had seized the government military bases and surrounded the nearly empty presidential palace after four days of clashes.