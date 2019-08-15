A US military delegation will visit Turkey's southeastern Sanliurfa province on Thursday as part of preparations to set up a Joint Operations Center in northeastern Syria.

On August 7, Turkish and US military officials agreed to set up a safe zone in the northeast, which will function as a peace corridor for displaced Syrians. The Joint Operations Center would be used to organise the safe zone.

Syria's war, which started in 2011, has killed hundreds of thousands of Syrians and created over 5.6 million refugees, more than half of whom are seeking shelter in Turkey.

Following a visit to the Turkish General Staff, the delegation led by the deputy commander of the US European Command, Lieutenant General Stephen M Twitty, will head to Sanliurfa, the Turkish National Defense Ministry said.

The Pentagon on Wednesday said the safe zone agreement between the US and Turkey will be implemented gradually, with some operations beginning soon.

"We are currently reviewing options for the Joint Coordination Center with our Turkish military counterparts," Defense Department spokesman Commander Sean Robertson said.

"The security mechanism will be implemented in stages," Robertson said.

"The United States is prepared to begin implementing some activities rapidly as we continue discussions with Turkey."