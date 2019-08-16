Air strikes on Friday by Syria's regime and its Russian ally killed 15 civilians, most of them in a camp for the displaced in Idlib province, a war monitor said.

Four children were among 13 civilians killed in a Russian air strike on a camp for the displaced near the town of Hass in southern Idlib, said the Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights.

Two other children were killed in regime air raids in different parts of the region controlled by Syria's former Al-Qaeda affiliate Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS), the monitor said.

The strikes came as regime forces battled HTS and allied rebels in the region, where fierce fighting Friday claimed the lives of 13 loyalists and 18 rebels, the Observatory said.

Over the past week, pro-regime fighters have advanced on the southern edges of Idlib province, with the aim of capturing the town of Khan Shaykhun, which lies on a key highway coveted by the regime.

The road in question runs through Idlib, connecting Damascus with the northern city of Aleppo, which was retaken by regime forces from rebels in December 2016.