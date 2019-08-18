Three Palestinians were killed by Israeli army fire near the Gaza security fence, the Palestinian Health Ministry said on Sunday.

A ministry statement, however, did not give further details about the deaths, which came hours after the Israeli army said its forces had fired toward armed suspects near the fence.

Last week, Israeli forces shot dead four Palestinians near the security fence for allegedly attempting to sneak into Israel.

Tension has risen along the Gaza-Israel buffer zone in recent days, with Israel accusing Gaza-based resistance factions of firing rockets from the Palestinian territory into Israel.