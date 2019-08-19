WORLD
Turkey helps undocumented Afghans repatriated home with new jobs
The Turkish government says it started a new project in aid of Afghan migrants as it realises they face desperate conditions when they return to Afghanistan.
Many Afghans say the economic conditions are so dire that they feel they have to head for greener pastures in Western Europe. And for that many have to cross Turkey. Last year, Turkey deported some 56,000 illegal migrants and refugees, many of them from Afghanistan. / TRTWorld
August 19, 2019

Every year, Turkey deports thousands of undocumented migrants trying to make their way to Europe, many of whom are from Afghanistan.

The government says it realises the desperate conditions Afghans face back home, where the US war, the Taliban insurgency and escalation in Daesh affiliate-claimed attacks devastated the country. 

The Turkish Red Crescent has a new project in place which helps create jobs.

"So far we have set-up 29 businesses that are benefiting some 300 people by creating economic opportunities for them," Vural Can Kural, head of the Turkish Red Crescent's Afghan delegation, said.

TRT World's Hasan Abdullah reports from Afghanistan.

