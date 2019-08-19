A Turkish military convoy was attacked en route to one of its observation posts in northwest Syria on Monday, Turkey's Defence Ministry said, adding that three civilians were killed and 12 others wounded in the air strike.

“We strongly condemn this attack that violates existing agreements, cooperation and dialogue with Russia,” the ministry said in a statement.

A troops transfer to Idlib was initiated on Monday to ensure the safety of Observation Point No. 9, to keep supply routes open and prevent civilian casualties in the region, the ministry said. The air strike occurred at 0555GMT (8:55 am local time).

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, a UK-based monitoring group that reports on the war, said the convoy was stuck on a highway after air strikes prevented it from continuing southwards. It said a fighter accompanying the convoy was killed.

Violation of de-escalation zones and demilitarised regions

Turkey, Iran and Russia agreed in 2017 to turn Idlib in northwestern Syria into a de-escalation zone where acts of aggression are expressly prohibited. Ankara has a dozen military positions in Idlib.

The Turkish defence ministry said on Monday Russia had been told in advance about the convoy.