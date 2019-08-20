The European Union and Britain on Tuesday were hurtling toward a costly and damaging no-deal split in little over two months after kicking off a high-wire week of diplomacy by entrenching themselves deeper in irreconcilable positions.

The EU took only half a day to rebuff a four-page proposal by British Prime Minister Boris Johnson to break a deadlock over ensuring a transparent border between the EU's Ireland and the UK's Northern Ireland, saying one key part was "incorrect," and another "misleading."

In the diplomatic note from the EU Commission and Council to the EU 27 nations, the member states were strongly urged not to give in to Johnson's demand that the legal withdrawal agreement negotiated with his predecessor Theresa May be changed at this late stage.

Johnson demanded late Monday that the EU reopen Brexit negotiations, scrapping "anti-democratic" provisions for the Irish border that he said would threaten the peace process in Northern Ireland. European Council chief Donald Tusk responded quickly and vigorously, defending the so-called backstop – an insurance policy of sorts meant to avoid a hard border between Ireland and Northern Ireland.

"Those against the backstop and not proposing realistic alternatives, in fact support reestablishing a border," Tusk tweeted Tuesday. "Even if they do not admit it."

TRT World spoke to journalist Natalie Powell in London for more.

The backstop would keep Britain closely aligned with the European customs union if the two sides can't agree on other ways to prevent the reintroduction of border checks on people and goods moving between Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland.

The EU's diplomatic note said it needed to counter Johnson's assertions in Monday's proposal, insisting "it is incorrect to state that the people of Northern Ireland have no influence over the legislation that would apply to them."