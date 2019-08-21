Asian shares flatlined on Wednesday as worries about global recession and endless trade wars wrestled with hopes for more monetary and fiscal stimulus to keep growth going.

Much depends on what the Federal Reserve does with US interest rates, making markets hyper-sensitive to the recent meeting's minutes –– due later on Wednesday –– of its most recent meeting.

Traders are also awaiting the central bank's annual Jackson Hole seminar later this week and a Group of Seven summit this weekend for clues on what additional steps policymakers will take to boost economic growth.

Rising hopes for China-US trade talks have provided a much-needed lift to markets over the previous two days but with few fresh catalysts, dealers are keeping their powder dry ahead of Fed chairman Jerome Powell Friday's address.

After positive signals from US President Donald Trump and some of his top advisers on Monday over progress in the talks with Beijing, and an olive branch with the delay of a ban on Huawei purchases, there have been few developments for traders to buy on.

"Our trade-war headline-inspired relief rally appears to have run its course as I suspect there is still a lot of nervousness among US investors as the global economic realities are just too hard to ignore," said Stephen Innes at Valour Markets.

Waiting on Powell

US stocks fell on Tuesday after another slide in bond yields and a mixed batch of corporate earnings.

Financial sector stocks led the declines. Investors looked ahead to the Federal Reserve's Wednesday release of notes from its policymaking meeting last month and Powell's Friday speech.

Federal Reserve officials at their recent meeting believed the central bank could remain "patient" in deciding when to adjust interest rates, though some officials thought future rate hikes might still be needed.

Markets have "entered a holding pattern" ahead of Powell's speech at an annual gathering in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, said Jeffrey Halley of Oanda in a report.

Investors expect Powell to signal the Federal Reserve "is about to embark on a reinvigorated wave of easing," said Halley. However, he said US data "simply does not support the need for an aggressive easing cycle."

