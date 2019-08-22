The UN has issued a warning that three million people in northwestern Syria are at dire risk if the regime continues its offensive against civilians and the civilian infrastructure.

The Russia-backed Syrian regime broke a ceasefire and launched a deadly assault on Idlib and surrounding areas in April, killing hundreds in nearly four months.

US-based Union of Medical Care and Relief Organizations (UOSSM), which supports medical facilities in the northwest, said the number of civilians killed by the Syrian regime or Russian forces stood at more than 730. The UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs has said more than 500 civilians have died in hostilities.

''The Secretary-General said he is deeply troubled by the continued escalation in northwest Syria and the prospect of an offensive deeper into Idlib, which could trigger a new wave of human suffering possibly impacting more than three million people," Stephane Dujarric, spokesman for Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, told a press conference late Wednesday.

''The Secretary-General reiterates his urgent call for the September 2018 Memorandum of Understanding on Idlib to be upheld," she added, referring to the ceasefire deal reached between Turkey and Russia.

She decried the displacement and sufferings of the local population, thousands of whom had to move to a different location several times in order to avoid regime bombs.

''And between 1 May and 18 August of this year, 576,000 movements by displaced people have been recorded in the north‑west of the country," she said.

"Many people have been displaced up to five times, with some having been forced to move as many as 10 times due to the ongoing fighting."

The Assad regime on Thursday added to the displacement of Syrians. Amid the assault on Idlib, the regime announced through state media that civilians could cross over from Soran to its strongholds.

Most of the Idlib population was internally displaced persons, trying to dodge death in an eight-year-old war brought on by Bashar al Assad's crackdown in 2011 on protests.

Ten of thousands of people already fled to Syria's border with Turkey in the last few days, rights groups and opposition sources said on Wednesday.

They left Maarat al Numan, a city in Idlib province that has been a sanctuary for families fleeing former rebel areas, as the Russian-led push succeeded in capturing Khan Shaykhun further south.

"The flow of cars and vehicles leaving is not stopping," said Abdullah Younis from the city. Rescuers there said around 60,000 people had fled in the last four days alone.

Once civilians leave the southern part of Idlib province and the north of Hama, the regime would be able to take more areas from the opposition forces – just as it has done in the past in Douma.

Syrian regime attacks Turkish observation post

Continuing its violations of last year’s ceasefire agreement, the regime attacked a Turkish military observation post in northwestern Syria.