Hundreds of thousands of Syrians have gone home to parts of Syria cleared of terrorist groups by cross-border Turkish military operations, said Turkey's foreign minister on Friday.

“More than 346,000 Syrians have returned to areas of Syria which were cleared of terrorists in Operations Euphrates Shield and Olive Branch,” Mevlut Cavusoglu told a joint press conference in Lebanon alongside his Lebanese counterpart Gebran Bassil, referring to Turkish operations since 2016.

Speaking to reporters in the Lebanese capital Beirut, where he is on an official visit, Cavusoglu touched on the voluntary return of Syrian refugees to their country.

He said Turkey can share its experience with Lebanon on how to provide security to Syrian refugees when they return to their motherland.

Turkey hosts some 3.6 million Syrian refugees, more than any country in the world.

Lebanon, with 1.5 million, is second.