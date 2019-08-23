At least 70 demonstrators were injured as a result of an Israeli army assault on participants of the weekly marches in eastern Gaza Strip, the Palestinian Ministry of Health said on Friday.

"Seventy Palestinians were wounded with various injuries, including 40 live bullets," it said, but did not clarify the nature of the remaining casualties.

Hundreds of Palestinians across the Gaza Strip headed early on Friday toward the security fence to participate in the anti-occupation protests known as the Great March of Return.

TRT World spoke to journalist Kubilay Cakir in the occupied West Bank for more.

They were holding Palestinian flags, chanting slogans and praising Al Aqsa Mosque.