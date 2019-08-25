Thousands of Rohingya refugees marked the second anniversary of their exodus from Myanmar into Bangladesh on Sunday by rallying, crying and praying as they demanded Myanmar grant them their citizenship and other rights before they agree to return.

Up to 30,000 joined a rally days after Bangladesh, with the help of the UN refugee agency, attempted to start the repatriation of 3,450 Rohingya Muslims. None agreed to go back voluntarily, citing fear for their safety and a lack of confidence in Myanmar. The UNHCR said on Thursday that building confidence was essential for repatriation.

Myanmar had scheduled August 22 for the beginning of the process but it failed for a second time after the first attempt last November.

The repatriation deal is based on an understanding that the return has to be "safe, dignified and voluntary." The refugees also insisted on receiving Myanmar citizenship and other rights, which the Buddhist-majority nation has refused to grant so far.

Bangladesh's Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina said that her administration will not use force to send them back despite a huge burden on the South Asian country.

TRT World spoke to journalist Hasan Abdullah in Dhaka for more details.

'Never again'

More than 1 million Rohingya live in Bangladesh.

In Kutupalong camp on Sunday, some carried placards and banners reading "Never Again! Rohingya Genocide Remembrance Day" and "Restore our citizenship."

They raised their hands at a prayer session and cried, many loudly as an imam led the sermon with an emotional narration of their sufferings. The prayer was held for the victims of the killings, rape and arson attacks by Myanmar soldiers and Buddhist militias. Security was tight in the camps despite the Rohingya groups' pledge that they would protest peacefully.

"Oh Allah, how much blood we have to give to have peace in our life? We have been shedding our blood for decades and now we are here. Please help us, we want to go back," said the imam.

"We want to tell the world that we want our rights back, we want citizenship, we want our homes and land back," said Muhib Ullah, one of the organizers of Sunday's protest. "Myanmar is our country. We are Rohingya."