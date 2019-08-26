US President Donald Trump on Monday offered an olive branch to China after days of intense feuding over trade that has spooked financial markets and he opened the door to diplomacy with Iran, easing tensions on the last day of a strained G7 summit. Leaders of G7 countries also agreed to an immediate $20 million fund to help Amazon countries fight wildfires and launch a long-term global initiative to protect the rainforest.

The announcement came from French President Emmanuel Macron, the host of this year's meeting of G-7 leaders, and the Chilean President Sebastian Pinera. Macron said that the Amazon represents the "lungs" of the planet and that leaders were studying the possibility of similar support in Africa, also suffering from fires in its rainforests.

Macron said the US supported the initiative, although he acknowledged Trump had skipped Monday's working session on the environment.

Satellites have recorded more than 41,000 fires in the Amazon region so far this year — with more than half of those coming this month alone. Experts say most of the fires are set by farmers or ranchers clearing existing farmland.

China trade deal

Trump said on Monday that trade negotiations with China were in a much better position than at any time and, asked if he could delay planned tariffs on Chinese goods, replied: "Anything is possible".

Earlier on the sidelines of a G7 summit in France, Trump said he believed China wanted to make a trade deal after it contacted US trade officials overnight to say it wanted to return to the negotiating table.

"Anything is possible. I can say we are having very meaningful talks, much more meaningful I would say than any time frankly. For the most part, it is because we are doing very well," he said.

"China is a great country ... They are losing millions and millions of jobs which are going to other countries. If I were them I would want to make a deal."

"I think we are probably in a much better place now than at any time in the negotiation. I don't think we could have gotten here without going through this process. I think we are in a stronger position to do a deal. A fair deal for everyone."

Trump's comments followed moves by China's most powerful trade negotiator, Vice Premier Liu He, to take the edge off the soaring tensions.

"We are willing to solve the problem through consultation and cooperation with a calm attitude," said Liu, according to a report by Chinese news outlet Caixin.

"We firmly oppose the escalation of the trade war," he said, speaking at the opening ceremony of the 2019 Smart China Expo in the southwestern city of Chongqing.

Trump later said "calm" was "a very good word to use. It's not a word I use often."

German Chancellor Angela Merkel met with US President Donald Trump on Monday on the sidelines of the G7 Summit in Biarritz, France, where she says they spoke about Iran, Russia and other issues.

When asked by a reporter if he would consider tariffs on German cars, Trump responded with "I hope not. We're going to come to some conclusions. We talked about a new trade deal between not just Germany between the Union and ourselves, European Union and I think, you know, we're having some very good discussions going on."

Iran FM visit

Trump said he gave his approval for Iran's top diplomat to make an unannounced appearance on the margins of the G7 summit, denying on Monday that he was surprised or angered and claiming "unity" with the other leaders.

Macron's invitation to Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif was a bold gamble that he could secure a breakthrough in global tensions over Iran's nuclear programme.