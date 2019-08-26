A key member of the Fetullah Terrorist Organization, the group behind the 2016 defeated coup in Turkey, was arrested in a joint operation by the Turkish police and the National Intelligence Organization.

According to information obtained by Anadolu Agency on Monday, the Security Directorate in the capital Ankara and National Intelligence Organization (MIT) had launched a probe into the covert network of the group and found out that Resat Nazmi Oral performed key duties within the terror group.

Oral was arrested on July 29 in an operation in the Batikent district of Ankara and he was referred to a court on August 9. The court put him in jail.