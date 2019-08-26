A PKK terror organisation-linked group has claimed responsibility for several major wildfires across Turkey, some of which took days to put out.

Calling itself "The Children of the Fire Initiative" said they started at least 27 fires between July 11 and August 24, some of which also engulfed buildings of government institutions.

In the statement it published on a pro-PKK website, the group said that the attacks were a response against Turkey’s counterterror operations and trustee appointments in the country’s southeast region.

Turkey's Interior Ministry dismissed the mayors of Diyarbakir, Mardin and Van provinces — Adnan Selcuk Mizrakli, Ahmet Turk and Bedia Ozgokce Ertan — for supporting terrorism, all are members of the opposition Peoples' Democratic Party (HDP), known for having links to the PKK.

The group had first claimed two forest fires that took place in the southwestern city of Mugla, causing destruction to 450 hectares of land in mid-July.