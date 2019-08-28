The seemingly connected strikes against Iran-allied Popular Mobilization Forces militias in Iraq, intensifying drone activity over Lebanon, apparent drone strikes against an Iranian-allied Palestinian group in Lebanon and an apparent assassination mission against a Hezbollah target in Beirut sends a message to its enemies. But the message may not be what they intended: it shows there's a limit to Israel's capabilities, but, perhaps more importantly, it risks Israel becoming the harbinger of its self-fulfilling prophecy of having to confront Iran and its allies on multiple fronts.

Secondly, the domestic Israeli political situation itself can be seen as a driver of the timing of the recent escalations.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is arguably feeling the pressure of the upcoming Israeli elections. To retain his post as prime minister, Netanyahu will need to construct a coalition of right-wing parties without some of his former allies, such as former Foreign and Defence Minister Avigdor Lieberman and his Yisraeli Beiteinu party.

Netanyahu’s main competitor, Benny Gantz, has been critical of Netanyahu’s policy in Gaza, accusing him of showing too much ‘restraint’ to the besieged enclave and broadcasting ‘weakness’ to Iran, furthering the PM’s motivation to show that he is ‘tough’ on the country’s enemies. Others have accused Netanyahu of looking to shift the election debate away from domestic issues—Netanyahu faces serious corruption charges—towards security issues by ‘igniting’ Israel’s borders.

Thirdly, there are signs of a possible rapprochement between the US and Iran, something the Israelis, and Netanyahu in particular, has historically opposed. Recent overtures at the G7 summit orchestrated by French President Emmanuel Macron, have advanced the possibility – however slim – that negotiations between the US and Iran may be on the table soon.

Iran’s strategic moves in the region with regards to its ability to circumvent sanctions may have also gotten Israel’s attention. Leveraging its influence in Iraq and Syria maintained through a patchwork of loyal militias, Iran has been seeking an alternative route to export its oil.

Currently, Iran is hoping to establish a bypass route to the Strait of Hormuz via an Iraq-Syria pipeline connecting Iran to the Syrian port of Baniyas. By demonstrating to Iran that it is able and willing to strike its interest and allies anywhere in the region, including in Iraq, Israel is seeking to add pressure against an increasingly boxed-in Iran.

Calculated risks

While Netanyahu wants to benefit politically by appearing tough, Israel is calculating that its enemies will not retaliate to risk sparking an all-out conflict. Hezbollah and its Iranian patrons are now in a difficult position that risks either undermining their deterrent capability or being drawn into a war that, if it got out of control, would be devastating for all parties involved.

Even a limited engagement would risk not only widespread destruction in an economically fragile Lebanon, but also provide Israel with a potential opportunity to set back Iranian and Hezbollah facilities in both Syria and Lebanon.

Israel however, would also risk exposing its critical infrastructure to Hezbollah attacks. Although Israel destroyed Hezbollah tunnels late last year, the Lebanese group undoubtedly has retained a significant ability to infiltrate Israeli territory where they could inflict severe casualties against Israeli troops. Though the risk is remote, it is not out of the realm of possibility that allied militias in Iraq and Syria could be mobilised to open a second northern front against Israel.

So far, Hezbollah has refrained from an impulsive response, even as Israel has provocatively intensified its drone activity in Lebanese airspace daily since August 25th. There is significant pressure on all sides to allow space for cooler heads to prevail, though there are no guarantees that this will be the case.

The bravado from Iran and its allies in the region in response to Israeli aggression is nothing new, however, given the increased aggressiveness of Israeli rhetoric and action, Hezbollah and Iran will feel pressure from its supporters to retaliate in some form, although they will likely prefer to do so at a time of their choosing. Iran and its allies now have their own calculated risks to take in deciding how, when, where, and if to respond.