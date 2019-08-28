TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
New US envoy to Turkey presents credentials to President Erdogan
David Michael Satterfield took the post which was vacant for almost two years. The previous ambassador left over a visa crisis between Ankara and Washington, where lawmakers could not agree on his replacement.
New US envoy to Turkey presents credentials to President Erdogan
US Ambassador David Michael Satterfield is seen presenting his letter of credentials to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on August 28, 2019. / AA
August 28, 2019

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Wednesday received the new US envoy to Ankara.

US Ambassador David Michael Satterfield presented his letter of credentials to the Turkish president at the presidential complex.

Earlier in February, US President Donald Trump nominated Satterfield as the country's envoy to Turkey. The US Senate confirmed the nomination in late June.

The last American ambassador to Ankara was John Bass who served from 2014-2017.

Bass left Turkey in October 2017 amid a visa crisis between Washington and Ankara.

Recommended

Both countries suspended visa services after Turkey’s arrest of a US consulate worker, Turkish citizen Metin Topuz. 

Bass said the employee was just doing his job, but Turkey was investigating for links to terrorism.

This dispute represented a new low in an alliance that’s been under increasing strain.

The post has since been vacant.

Diplomatic relations between Turkey and the US were established in 1927 after the foundation of the Turkish Republic in 1923.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Erdogan hails Hamas response, demands end to Gaza genocide that 'wounded global conscience'
Consulate officers make direct contact with Turkish citizens illegally detained by Israel: official
Erdogan, Trump discuss Gaza and bilateral ties in phone call
5G technology likely to contribute $100B to Türkiye's economy by 2030: deputy minister
Turkish intelligence detains private detective accused of spying for Mossad in Istanbul
Behind Hollywood’s biggest blockbusters: James Cameron’s art lands in Istanbul
Turkish President Erdogan marks 838th anniversary of Jerusalem's recapture
Turkish President Erdogan condemns Israel's attack on Gaza-bound Sumud Flotilla
Türkiye monitors citizens’ status after Israeli attack on Gaza-bound aid flotilla
Türkiye opens probe into detention of its citizens on Gaza-bound flotilla attacked by Israel
Türkiye's representative to UN calls for effective Security Council reforms
Israel’s attack on Gaza flotilla a 'terrorist act': Turkish Foreign Ministry
Erdogan: Gaza has had enough of blood, tears and destruction
How the UK–Türkiye defence partnership is reshaping European security
By Salih Mustafa Kazdal
Türkiye’s Foreign Minister Fidan travels to UAE on October 2 with Gaza ceasefire on agenda
Turkish minority council protests Greece’s school entry bar in Western Thrace