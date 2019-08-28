TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Erdogan, Trump discuss latest developments in Syria
Leaders of both countries agree on protecting civilians in Idlib and to continue to cooperate to avoid a new humanitarian crisis in the region.
Erdogan, Trump discuss latest developments in Syria
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan his American counterpart Donald Trump with during a meeting on the sidelines of the G-20 summit in Osaka, Japan, Saturday, June 29, 2019. / AP
August 28, 2019

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan spoke by phone early on Thursday with his US counterpart Donald Trump, according to Turkey’s Presidential Communications Directorate.

Erdogan and Trump discussed developments in Syria, particularly in Idlib province, as well as bilateral relations, the directorate said in a statement.

It emphasised that both countries agreed on protecting civilians in Idlib and to continue to cooperate to avoid a new humanitarian crisis in the region.

Turkey and Russia agreed last September to turn Idlib's southern border into a de-militarised zone some 15 to 20 kilometres deep along the line of contact between the armed opposition and regime troops.

The Syrian regime and its allies, however, have consistently broken the terms of the ceasefire, launching frequent attacks inside the zone.

The two leaders also reiterated their resolve to increase the bilateral trade volume to $100 billion, the statement said.

Recommended

Erdogan also said he was pleased with the steps taken at the recent G7 summit regarding Iran, the statement said.

He also tapped on the appointment of new US Ambassador to Turkey David Michael Satterfield, who presented his letter of credentials on Wednesday.

Trump nominated Satterfield as the country's ambassador to Turkey in February. The US Senate confirmed the nomination in late June.

The last American ambassador to Ankara was John Bass, who served from 2014 to 2017.

Bass left Turkey in October 2017 amid a visa crisis between Washington and Ankara. The post had since been vacant.

Diplomatic relations between Turkey and the US were established in 1927 after the foundation of the Turkish Republic in 1923.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Erdogan hails Hamas response, demands end to Gaza genocide that 'wounded global conscience'
Consulate officers make direct contact with Turkish citizens illegally detained by Israel: official
Erdogan, Trump discuss Gaza and bilateral ties in phone call
5G technology likely to contribute $100B to Türkiye's economy by 2030: deputy minister
Turkish intelligence detains private detective accused of spying for Mossad in Istanbul
Behind Hollywood’s biggest blockbusters: James Cameron’s art lands in Istanbul
Turkish President Erdogan marks 838th anniversary of Jerusalem's recapture
Turkish President Erdogan condemns Israel's attack on Gaza-bound Sumud Flotilla
Türkiye monitors citizens’ status after Israeli attack on Gaza-bound aid flotilla
Türkiye opens probe into detention of its citizens on Gaza-bound flotilla attacked by Israel
Türkiye's representative to UN calls for effective Security Council reforms
Israel’s attack on Gaza flotilla a 'terrorist act': Turkish Foreign Ministry
Erdogan: Gaza has had enough of blood, tears and destruction
How the UK–Türkiye defence partnership is reshaping European security
By Salih Mustafa Kazdal
Türkiye’s Foreign Minister Fidan travels to UAE on October 2 with Gaza ceasefire on agenda
Turkish minority council protests Greece’s school entry bar in Western Thrace