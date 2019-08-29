Turkey on Thursday released a report examining the state of emergency declared in the aftermath of a 2016 coup bid.

The Inquiry Commission on the State of Emergency Measures said the moves included dismissal from public service, cancellation of scholarships, annulment of the ranks of retired personnel and closure of some institutions.

“Classification, registration and archiving of a total of 482,000 files, including personnel files transferred from their institutions, court files and former applications, have been completed,” the commission said in a statement.

A total of 131,922 measures were taken and 125,678 people were dismissed from public service.

From December 22, 2017 to August 29, 2019 some 6,700 appeals were accepted while 77,600 of them were rejected.

Twenty-eight cases are related to the re-opening of organisations, including television channels and foundations, that were shut down, it said.