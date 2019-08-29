TÜRKİYE
Turkey releases report on state of emergency moves
Moves taken, under the state of emergency declared in the aftermath of a 2016 coup bid, include dismissal from public service, cancellation of scholarships, annulment of the ranks of retired personnel and closure of some institutions.
In this August 1, 2017 file photo, paramilitary police and members of the special forces escort suspects of a failed coup in 2016, among them former Air Force commander Akin Ozturk, outside the courthouse at the start of a trial, in Ankara, Turkey. / AP Archive
August 29, 2019

Turkey on Thursday released a report examining the state of emergency declared in the aftermath of a 2016 coup bid.

The Inquiry Commission on the State of Emergency Measures said the moves included dismissal from public service, cancellation of scholarships, annulment of the ranks of retired personnel and closure of some institutions.

“Classification, registration and archiving of a total of 482,000 files, including personnel files transferred from their institutions, court files and former applications, have been completed,” the commission said in a statement.

A total of 131,922 measures were taken and 125,678 people were dismissed from public service.

From December 22, 2017 to August 29, 2019 some 6,700 appeals were accepted while 77,600 of them were rejected.

Twenty-eight cases are related to the re-opening of organisations, including television channels and foundations, that were shut down, it said.

There are still 41,900 pending applications.

"Accordingly, two-thirds of the total appeals have been dealt with within a period of 20 months since the date of the beginning of the commission’s decision-making process," it added.

The applicants can track their appeals on the commission's website.

The commission was established on May 22, 2017 after the defeated coup attempt in order to assess and conclude the applications.

The Fetullah Terrorist Organisation (FETO) and its US-based leader Fetullah Gulen orchestrated the defeated coup of July 15, 2016, which killed 251 people and injured over 2,200.

Ankara also accuses FETO of being behind a long-running campaign to overthrow the state through the infiltration of Turkish institutions, particularly the military, police, and judiciary.

SOURCE:AA
