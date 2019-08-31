A Sudanese court on Saturday charged ousted president Omar al Bashir, on trial for corruption, with illegal acquisition and use of foreign funds, offences which could put him behind bars for a decade.

Judge Al Sadiq Abdelrahman said at the third session of Bashir's trial that foreign funds of multiple currencies were found at his home.

Authorities had "seized 6.9 million euros, $351,770 and 5.7 million Sudanese pounds at (Bashir's) home which he acquired and used illegally," the judge said.

Bashir, wearing a traditional white gown and headdress and seated in a metal cage, admitted to receiving the equivalent of $25 million from Saudi royals.

"My office manager ... received a call from the office of Saudi Crown Prince Mohamed bin Salman saying he has a 'message' that will be sent on a private jet," Bashir said during the trial.

"We were told that the crown prince did not want his name to appear (linked to the transaction) ... and if the funds were deposited with Sudan's bank or the finance ministry, the source would have to be identified," he said.

The former president, 75, also said that "the funds were not used for his own private interest but as donations".

The judge said illegal acquisition of wealth was punishable by up to 10 years in jail, while illicit use of foreign funds carried up to three years.

An investigator had previously told the court that Bashir received $90 million in cash from Saudi royals.