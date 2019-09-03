British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and his girlfriend, Carrie Symonds, revealed on Monday that they had adopted a rescued Jack Russell puppy.

Television footage showed the 15-week-old puppy, named Dilyn, being brought to Johnson's Downing Street office and Symonds later posted pictures of the dog on the lawn of the prime minister's residence.

Dilyn, who was to be dumped by a puppy dealer because he was born was a crocked jaw, sported a pink rosette with the words "Stop puppy farming".

"Meet our gorgeous little rescue puppy, Dilyn," Symonds said on Twitter alongside the pictures.