Global stocks dropped on Tuesday, hurt by US-China trade frictions, while the British pound fell to its lowest since January 2017 amid political uncertainty as Prime Minister Boris Johnson tried to stymie lawmakers' efforts to stop a no-deal Brexit.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan shed 0.7 percent. India, closed on Monday, led losses, with the benchmark dropping 1 percent following worse-than-expected economic growth data on Friday.

China's mainland shares were fractionally lower, while Japan's Nikkei inched up 0.1 percent.

European shares are expected to dip, with pan-European Euro Stoxx 50 futures down 0.09 percent.

US-China trade war

In an escalation of their trade war, the US on Sunday began imposing 15 percent tariffs on a variety of Chinese goods and China began imposing new duties on US crude oil.

Although US President Donald Trump has said both sides would still meet for talks later this month, tensions show little sign of abating.

China said on Monday it lodged a complaint against the US at the World Trade Organization over US import duties, trashing the latest tariff actions as violating the consensus reached by leaders of China and the US in a meeting in Osaka.

"We have so many problems around the world, starting from the US-China trade war and Brexit. But investors appear to be getting used to be exposed to them," said Hiroyuki Ueno, senior strategist at Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Asset Management.

"No one really thinks Washington and Beijing will solve the issues. But as long as the US economy keeps going, stock prices will have limited downside," he said.

US performance

US manufacturing survey by the Institute for Supply Management (ISM) due at 1400 GMT Tuesday is a major focus for investors.

Although US manufacturing activity has been slowing in recent months, the ISM's index has so far stayed above 50, pointing to growth in the sector.

US bond yields rose a tad on profit-taking after a market holiday in the US on Monday.

The 10-year US treasuries yield rose 2.5 basis points to 1.532 percent, off a three-year low of 1.443 percent touched last week.

The yield dropped 51.5 basis points last month, the biggest monthly drop since August 2011.