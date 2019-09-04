An 18-year-old teenager has died in India-administred Kashmir nearly a month after he was wounded in pellet firing, the first officially reported death since India flooded Kashmir with troops, prompting tighter curbs in parts of the city of Srinagar fearing a reaction.

Asrar Ahmed Khan, a resident of Srinagar's Ilahibagh area, died on Tuesday night, succumbing to wounds he suffered during August 6 protests, three officials said.

The India army, however, said the teenager died after being hit by stone-pelting protesters in the restive region.

"He was reportedly injured with a blunt object in law and order situation where a violent crowd was indulging in stone pelting," the region's top police official Dilbag Singh said.

Local media, including a report by the local News18 network, however, said the teenager had died from pellet injuries sustained during a protest against the Indian government.

There have been two deaths reported earlier by media but they been challenged by authorities.

Lockdown endures

Parts of Srinagar's old quarter, which has often been a centre for protests were locked down on Wednesday, a government official and a Reuters witness said.

Concertina wire barriers have been strung across roads, manned by armed paramilitary in full-riot gear, and movement of people had been tightened, the witness said.

On August 5, Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government stripped the part of Kashmir it controls of its nominal autonomy.

Ahead of its shock announcement, India rushed tens of thousands of extra troops to the region to join 500,000 already in the valley and imposed a strict communications clampdown that has now entered its 31st day.

Indian forces have also detained several thousand people, according to multiple sources, including local politicians.

A senior government source told AFP news agency last week that at least 500 protests and incidents of stone-throwing have occurred since August 5, leaving nearly 100 civilians and 400 members of the Indian security forces injured.

AFP has spoken to relatives of three people they alleged have died –– including a man and woman in separate incidents after tear gas was released near them, and a teenager who drowned while being chased by police.

By stripping Indian-controlled Kashmir of its special status, New Delhi blocked the region's right to frame its own laws and allowed non-residents to buy property.

New Delhi said the change would help Kashmir's development, to the benefit of all, but its "annexation" move angered many residents of the region and was strongly condemned by Pakistan, which claims Kashmir in entirety.