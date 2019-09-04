Italian Premier Giuseppe Conte on Wednesday formed a new government, a coalition of the populist Five Star Movement and left-leaning Democrats, which shut out of power right-wing leader Matteo Salvini, the presidential palace said.

Six days after President Sergio Mattarella tasked him with trying to form a new coalition, Conte reported back on Wednesday to say he succeeded.

Conte has told President Sergio Mattarella that he is in position to form a new government, which will be sworn in on Thursday, a presidential official said on Wednesday.

The swearing-in ceremony, involving the whole cabinet, will take place at the presidential palace at 0800 GMT, bringing to an end a month-long crisis.

Alliance despite bitter rivalry