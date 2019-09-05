More than a month after India withdrew contested Kashmir's limited autonomy, locked it down with thousands of additional troops and made mass arrests, residents are resisting attempts by authorities to show some signs of normalcy returning in the Muslim-majority region.

Despite the partial relaxation, an informal but widespread boycott by students, shopkeepers, and public and private sector workers is in effect across the valley, aimed at protesting against New Delhi, according to interviews with seven government officials and dozens of residents of the valley.

"For us, our identity at stake and its safeguarding is our priority," said Shabir Ahmad, a shopkeeper from the old quarter, or downtown, Srinagar. "Let them restore it and we will restart our businesses."

The informal civil disobedience movement has sprung up alongside small but regular street protests by stone-throwing crowds that have been quickly quashed by Indian paramilitary forces and police with tear gas and pellet guns.

On August 5, Prime Minister Narendra Modi revoked autonomy of India-administered Kashmir, striking down long-standing constitutional provisions for the Himalayan region, which is also claimed by neighbouring Pakistan.

To dampen the possibility of widespread protests, India flooded Kashmir ⁠— already one of the world's most militarised zones ⁠— with additional troops, imposed severe movement restrictions, and snapped all telephone, mobile phone and internet connections. Thousands of people were arrested.

New Delhi has since eased some of the curbs, although no one detained has been freed, and mobile and internet connections remain suspended. Checkpoints remain in place and communication restrictions make reporting from the region difficult.

Landlines restored

Meanwhile, officials said on Thursday they have restored landline telephone service in the region.

Firdous Ahmad, a Srinagar resident, said the restoration of landline service "definitely brings a sigh of relief" from Kashmiris living under the lockdown.

He said he hoped cellphone and internet data services, which are more widely used, would also be restored soon.

People lined up at offices or homes that have landline telephones to try to contact family and friends after being unable to do so for a month.

But many were unable to get through after repeated attempts.

"Our landlines have been restored but we are still unable to talk to people. It is frustrating. I have been trying to call people since morning but I am not getting through," said Syed Musahid, a Srinagar resident.

Many Kashmiris living outside the valley also said they were having trouble getting in touch with their families back in Kashmir.

"I kept trying a hundred times to reach my family in Kashmir, and only then did my call go through," said Bint-e-Ali, a Kashmiri in the Indian city of Bengaluru.

She said she still hasn't been able to talk to her ailing grandmother in Srinagar.

"I hope I live to tell this horrendous tale to our next generation about how India didn't even let us talk to our family and friends," she said.

Self-imposed strike

In previous phases of protests in Kashmir, resistance groups would issue official calls for shutdowns and protests.