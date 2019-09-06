Afghan Taliban fighters launched a major attack in Afghanistan's western province of Farah on Friday, the latest in a series of assaults on provincial centres just a day after a deadly suicide bombing in Kabul, officials said.

Taliban set ablaze an Afghan army recruitment centre after a coordinated attack launched overnight from several points around Farah city, said Mohibullah Mohib, a police spokesman in Farah.

"Taliban fighters are pushing to take over the prison, but the security forces are resisting," Mohib added.

However, there were no immediate reports of casualties among either the Afghan forces or the Taliban.

Main roads were deserted and gunshots could be heard from surrounding areas, said Shah Mohmoud Naeemi, a provincial council member in Farah, which came close to falling to the group last year.

The Taliban also took control of several positions in civilian areas, including a school, although senior security officials in Kabul said Farah was still in government control.

US-Taliban proposed deal

A surge in violence has convulsed Afghanistan despite a draft peace deal struck between the United States and the hardline group for thousands of US troops to pull out of the country in return for various Taliban security promises.

On Thursday, a Taliban suicide blast killed at least 10 civilians and two NATO soldiers in an area near the headquarters of Afghanistan's international military force and the US embassy in Kabul.