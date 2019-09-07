Taliban kidnapped six Afghan journalists working for private and government media organisations in eastern Paktia province, government officials and Taliban said on Saturday.

The reporters, working for radio and TV news companies that broadcast news in the Pashto and Dari languages, were abducted while travelling together from neighbouring Paktika province to Paktia to attend a media workshop on Friday.

"We are trying to negotiate their release with the Taliban," said Abdullah Hasrat, a spokesman for Paktia's governor.

A Taliban spokesman confirmed the abduction of six journalists by their fighters but said they will be released soon.

"Yes, our mujahideens (fighters) have mistakenly kidnapped them," said Zabihullah Mujahid, a spokesman for the hardline insurgent group.

"Right now mobile services are not working, but they will be released as soon as we establish contact with the local commander," he said.

'Deadliest country'