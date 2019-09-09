Nigeria will repatriate about 600 citizens from South Africa this week following a wave of xenophobic violence, which sparked sharp exchanges between the two countries, a Nigerian diplomat said on Monday.

"They are about 600 now" to be flown back, Godwin Adamu, Nigerian consul general in Johannesburg, told AFP news agency.

A first flight will carry 320 Nigerians, he said, adding, "We will have another one immediately after that."

More than 100,000 Nigerians are estimated to live in South Africa, Adamu said.

Johannesburg and surrounding areas were rocked by a series of deadly attacks on foreigners last week, including many directed against Nigerian-owned businesses and properties.

At least 10 people were killed in the violence and hundreds of shops destroyed while more than 420 people were arrested.

Victims of anti-immigrant sentiment