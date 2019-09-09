Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte called on Monday for the reform of European Union budget rules and cooperation on immigration as his new government won a parliamentary confidence vote.

After a heated debate, 343 MPs backed the incoming coalition of the anti-establishment Five Star Movement and centre-left Democratic Party, while 263 voted against, according to the official count.

Much of Conte's first speech to parliament earlier in the day was dedicated to chiding the previous populist coalition for endless bickering, and promising the new government would be better behaved.

The most pressing issue for the new coalition will by the upcoming 2020 budget, a key test for relations with Brussels.

Conte called for the EU's Stability and Growth Pact, which limits budget deficits to three percent of gross domestic product in member states, to be "improved" and simplified.

The pact was the main bone of contention between the European Commission and the previous populist government in heavily indebted Italy, which must submit a balanced budget to Brussels in the coming weeks.

Should it fail to do so, Italy could face an automatic rise in value-added tax on January 1 to bring in more funds — punishing the poorest the hardest.

However former Austrian chancellor Sebastian Kurz, who heads of the country's conservative People's Party (OeVP), rejected any softening of EU rules.

"Italy must not become a second Greece. In any case, we are not prepared to pay Italy's debts!" Kurz tweeted on Monday.

Fights and fascism

Conte said the government would step up efforts to improve the lives of the poor and disadvantaged, from income support for the lowest earners to help for the disabled, earthquake victims and working mothers, as well as tackling gender inequality.

He promised Italians that, after a season of bitter fighting and hate propaganda, the new watchword would be respect.