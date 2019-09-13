Undaunted, Turkey will continue its fearless struggle against terrorism, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Friday.

Speaking in Istanbul after Friday prayers, Erdogan reiterated the country’s resolute stance against terrorism in the wake of a bomb attack on Thursday night in Kulp district in Diyarbakir.

At least seven people were killed and nine were wounded when the PKK terror group used an improvised explosive device to target a vehicle carrying forest workers in southeastern Turkey, the local governorate said.

The mayor of Kulp district, Mehmet Fatih Tas, was detained for questioning on Friday.

Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu, who went to the city after the attack, announced the death toll rose to seven after it was initially reported that four people were killed.

In a statement, the Diyarbakir Governorate said the terrorist attack occurred in the Kulp district at around 0500 GMT.

All the wounded were taken to the hospitals for treatment.

Erdogan said all means will be used to nab the perpetrators.

In its 30-year terror campaign against the Turkish state more than 40,000 people, including women and children, have been killed.

Turkey, the US and the EU recognise the PKK as a terrorist organisation.