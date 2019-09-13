At least 13 people were injured on Friday in a car bomb attack in Syria's northwestern city of Afrin, Anadolu Agency and other Turkish media reported.

An explosive-laden vehicle went off in a crowded area in the city centre.

Syria Civil Defense or White Helmets teams rushed to site of the explosion to transfer the wounded to hospitals.

A motorbike bomb blast in the city centre on August 8, killed at least two people and wounded 9 others.