India's crackdown on protests and dissent in Kashmir will drive more of the world's Muslims into extremism, Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan said during a fiery speech on Friday, in the part of the disputed territory administered by Pakistan.

India revoked the special status of its portion of Kashmir, known as Jammu and Kashmir, on Aug. 5 and moved to quell unrest by clamping down on communications and freedom of movement. Authorities in Indian Kashmir have arrested nearly 4,000 people since then, government data seen by Reuters showed.

"When atrocities get to their peak, people would prefer that death is better than this insulting life," Khan said at a rally of several thousand people in Muzaffarabad, the capital of Azad Kashmir.

"I want to tell India that, by detaining thousands of people, you are pushing people into extremism," he said.

"People will rise against India, and it is not just about Indian Muslims, there are 1.25 billion Muslims around the world. They all are watching this."

Khan said he would attend the United Nations General Assembly in New York next week to defend Kashmiris' cause.