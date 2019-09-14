Skirmishes broke out Saturday between supporters of the ongoing protests for democratic reforms in Hong Kong and supporters of the central government at a shopping mall in the semi-autonomous Chinese territory.

Hundreds of pro-Beijing demonstrators sang the Chinese national anthem, waved red flags and chanted slogans at Amoy Plaza in the densely packed Kowloon district. Counter-protesters quickly gathered there, sparking tensions as the two camps heckled each other.

The situation turned chaotic, with groups of people trading blows and some using umbrellas to hit their opponents.

Police later moved in to defuse the situation, with several people detained.

The clashes amid the mid-autumn festival holiday came after several nights of peaceful rallies that featured mass singing at shopping malls by supporters of the months-long pro-democracy protests.

Thousands of people also carried lanterns with pro-democracy messages in public areas and formed illuminated human chains on two of the city's peaks on Friday night to mark the major Chinese festival.

Caroline Malone reports from Hong Kong.